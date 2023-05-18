Follow live:

Michigan State football offers 2026 RB Victor Santino

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read

Time flies when you are recruiting. On Wednesday, the Spartans offered a 2026 (yes, 2026) running back in offer in Victor Santino.

Victor Santino’s Recruiting Profile

Vitals

Hometown

Inglewood, CA

Projected Position

Running Back

Height

5’11”

Weight

185 lbs

Class

2026

Recruitment

  • Offered on May 17, 2023

Offers

Film

Hudl

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire