Michigan State football offers 2026 RB Victor Santino

Time flies when you are recruiting. On Wednesday, the Spartans offered a 2026 (yes, 2026) running back in offer in Victor Santino.

Victor Santino’s Recruiting Profile

Vitals

Hometown Inglewood, CA Projected Position Running Back Height 5’11” Weight 185 lbs Class 2026

Recruitment

Offered on May 17, 2023

Offers

Film

Hudl

Twitter

Honored and blessed to receive an offer from Michigan State University pic.twitter.com/5cBO6jFisj — Victor Santino (@kiing_vic) May 18, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire