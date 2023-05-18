Michigan State football offers 2026 RB Victor Santino
Time flies when you are recruiting. On Wednesday, the Spartans offered a 2026 (yes, 2026) running back in offer in Victor Santino.
Victor Santino’s Recruiting Profile
Vitals
Hometown
Inglewood, CA
Projected Position
Running Back
Height
5’11”
185 lbs
Class
2026
Recruitment
Offered on May 17, 2023
Offers
Campbell
Houston Christian
Miami
UNLV
Film
Honored and blessed to receive an offer from Michigan State University pic.twitter.com/5cBO6jFisj
— Victor Santino (@kiing_vic) May 18, 2023
