Michigan State football offers 2026 4-star OT Kodi Greene

Michigan State football has offered one of the top players in the 2026 class. On Saturday, the Spartans extended an offer out to Kodi Greene, a 4-star offensive tackle in the 2026 recruiting class.

Greene, a 6-foot-6, 260-pound tackle, is the No. 47 ranked player in the 2026 class by 247Sports and their No. 9 ranked offensive tackle. He currently attends Eastside Catholic High School in Sammamish, Washington.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire