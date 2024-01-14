Advertisement

Michigan State football offers 2026 4-star OT Kodi Greene

Andrew Brewster
Michigan State football has offered one of the top players in the 2026 class. On Saturday, the Spartans extended an offer out to Kodi Greene, a 4-star offensive tackle in the 2026 recruiting class.

Greene, a 6-foot-6, 260-pound tackle, is the No. 47 ranked player in the 2026 class by 247Sports and their No. 9 ranked offensive tackle. He currently attends Eastside Catholic High School in Sammamish, Washington.

