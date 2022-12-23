Michigan State football offers 2026 offensive tackle Trinton Pritchett

Be forewarned, this post may make you feel a little old, but with the 2023 recruiting class partially squared away for Michigan State football, it looks like they are ready to start recruiting into 2026.

On Thursday, the Spartans offered Trinton Pritchett, a 2026 offensive tackle out of Auburn, Alabama who has already logged an unofficial visit with Tennessee.

Pritchett is 6’4″, 254-pounds and isn’t yet ranked by any major recruiting sites.

