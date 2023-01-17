Michigan State football has extended an offer to a rising 2025 offensive line prospect from Maryland.

Gavin Crawford of Olney, Md. announced on Tuesday that he’s received a scholarship offer from Michigan State. He also holds an offer from West Virginia, according to 247Sports.

Crawford is listed at 6-foot-4 and 285 pounds. He is marked as an interior offensive lineman and plays for Good Counsel.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

List

Michigan State football 2023 schedule

More Football!

Michigan State football offers 2025 Maryland OL Gavin Crawford MSU commit, 4-star QB Sam Leavitt experiences big bump in updated On3 recruiting ranking Michigan State football picks up 2023 PWO wide receiver

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire