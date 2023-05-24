Michigan State football offers 2025 DB Ethan Long
New Michigan State cornerbacks coach has extended his newest offer, this time to Connecticut safety Ethan Long, a member of the 2025 recruiting class. Long is a native of Greenwich, Connecticut, attending the Brunswick School.
The 6-foot-2, 185 pound safety currently does not have a ranking, but holds additional power five offers from Boston College, Duke and Pitt.
After a great conversation with @CoachSalgado I'm blessed to say I have received an offer from Michigan State University!!! @Coach_Wayne55 @Coach_SSStan @CoachLett10 @Coach_mtucker @ScottieHazelton @HarlonBarnett 💚🤍 pic.twitter.com/WcJvXiClAj
— Ethan Long (@Ethan_Long8) May 24, 2023
