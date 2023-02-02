Michigan State football offers 2025 ATH Quintin Simmons Jr.
On Thursday, Michigan State football offered another key player from the 2025 recruiting class a scholarship when they extended a scholarship offer to 2025 ATH Quintin Simmons Jr.
Quinton Simmons’ Recruiting Profile
Vitals
Hometown
Cincinnati, Ohio
Projected Position
Wide Receiver
Height
6’1″
Weight
170 lbs
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on Feb. 2, 2023
Offers
Boston College
Kentucky
Marshall
Massachussets
MSU
Purdue
Vanderbilt
West Virginia
Film
Blessed To Receive My 8th Offer From Michigan State University 🙏🏽@CoachKRJones @CoachBerry3211 @CincyNicole @CoachHawk_5 @On3sports @247recruiting pic.twitter.com/VwoQCCnOty
— Quintin Simmons Jr ♰ (@QuintinSimmons7) February 2, 2023
