Michigan State football offers 2025 ATH Quintin Simmons Jr.

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read

On Thursday, Michigan State football offered another key player from the 2025 recruiting class a scholarship when they extended a scholarship offer to 2025 ATH Quintin Simmons Jr.

Quinton Simmons’ Recruiting Profile

Vitals

Hometown

Cincinnati, Ohio

Projected Position

Wide Receiver

Height

6’1″

Weight

170 lbs

Class

2025

Recruitment

  • Offered on Feb. 2, 2023

Offers

  • Boston College

  • Kentucky

  • Marshall

  • Massachussets

  • MSU

  • Purdue

  • Vanderbilt

  • West Virginia

Film

Hudl

Twitter

