Michigan State football offers 2025 ATH Quintin Simmons Jr.

On Thursday, Michigan State football offered another key player from the 2025 recruiting class a scholarship when they extended a scholarship offer to 2025 ATH Quintin Simmons Jr.

Quinton Simmons’ Recruiting Profile

Vitals

Hometown Cincinnati, Ohio Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 6’1″ Weight 170 lbs Class 2025

Recruitment

Offered on Feb. 2, 2023

Offers

Boston College

Kentucky

Marshall

Massachussets

MSU

Purdue

Vanderbilt

West Virginia

Film

Hudl

Twitter

