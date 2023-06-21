Michigan State football offers 2025 3-star OG Michael Carroll
Michigan State football is hosting a camp this week, and one of the reported standouts from that camp just received an offer from the Spartans while on campus.
Michael Carroll’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
NA
NA
NA
NA
Rivals
3
NA
12
NA
Vitals
Hometown
Wyndmoor, PA
Projected Position
Offensive Guard
Height
6’5″
298 lbs
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on June 21, 2023
Offers
Film
After an amazing camp and conversation with @CoachCKap I am Blessed to receive a full scholarship offer from Michigan State University!!! @CoachLail @Coach_mtucker @MSU_Football @RivalsFriedman @RivalsFriedman pic.twitter.com/v390MJIzwK
— Michael Carroll (@BIIGMIKE_55) June 21, 2023
