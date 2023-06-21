Michigan State football offers 2025 3-star OG Michael Carroll

Michigan State football is hosting a camp this week, and one of the reported standouts from that camp just received an offer from the Spartans while on campus.

Michael Carroll’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 NA NA NA NA Rivals 3 NA 12 NA

Vitals

Hometown Wyndmoor, PA Projected Position Offensive Guard Height 6’5″ Weight 298 lbs Class 2025

Recruitment

Offered on June 21, 2023

Offers

Film

Hudl

Twitter

