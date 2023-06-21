Michigan State football offers 2025 3-star OG Michael Carroll

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read

Michigan State football is hosting a camp this week, and one of the reported standouts from that camp just received an offer from the Spartans while on campus.

Michael Carroll’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

NA

NA

NA

NA

Rivals

3

NA

12

NA

Vitals

Hometown

Wyndmoor, PA

Projected Position

Offensive Guard

Height

6’5″

Weight

298 lbs

Class

2025

Recruitment

  • Offered on June 21, 2023

Offers

Film

Hudl

Twitter

