Michigan State football offers 2025 OT Kaden Strayhorn, son of Jayson Strayhorn
Kaden Strayhorn, the son of Michigan State football alum Jayson Strayhorn, is looking like a top prospect in the 2025 class. The young offensive tackle already has big-time interest from Alabama, but Mel Tucker and the Spartans should have a nice advantage given Strayhorn’s legacy with MSU.
Take a look at Strayhorn below.
Vitals
Hometown
Livonia, Michigan
Projected Position
Offensive Tackle
Height
6’4″
Weight
270 lbs
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on May 5th, 2022
Offers
Alabama
Michigan
Michigan State
Alabama A&M
Pitt
Syracuse
Tennessee
Tennessee State
Toledo
USC
Film
Today May 5 is the day I received my first D1 offer from MSU and coach @Coach_mtucker . Some people say it’s the day it all started but it’s really all the hard work I put in since I was a little kid. So much can change in a year and I am so grateful. #GodIsGood #livingproof pic.twitter.com/tV8UtgyJMv
— Kaden Strayhorn (@kaden_strayhorn) May 5, 2022
