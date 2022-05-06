Michigan State football offers 2025 OT Kaden Strayhorn, son of Jayson Strayhorn

Kaden Strayhorn, the son of Michigan State football alum Jayson Strayhorn, is looking like a top prospect in the 2025 class. The young offensive tackle already has big-time interest from Alabama, but Mel Tucker and the Spartans should have a nice advantage given Strayhorn’s legacy with MSU.

Take a look at Strayhorn below.

Rating

Vitals

Hometown Livonia, Michigan Projected Position Offensive Tackle Height 6’4″ Weight 270 lbs Class 2025

Recruitment

Offered on May 5th, 2022

Offers

Alabama

Michigan

Michigan State

Alabama A&M

Pitt

Syracuse

Tennessee

Tennessee State

Toledo

USC

Film

Hudl

Twitter

Today May 5 is the day I received my first D1 offer from MSU and coach @Coach_mtucker . Some people say it’s the day it all started but it’s really all the hard work I put in since I was a little kid. So much can change in a year and I am so grateful. #GodIsGood #livingproof pic.twitter.com/tV8UtgyJMv — Kaden Strayhorn (@kaden_strayhorn) May 5, 2022

