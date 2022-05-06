Michigan State football offers 2025 OT Kaden Strayhorn, son of Jayson Strayhorn

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read
Michigan State football offers 2025 OT Kaden Strayhorn, son of Jayson Strayhorn
Kaden Strayhorn, the son of Michigan State football alum Jayson Strayhorn, is looking like a top prospect in the 2025 class. The young offensive tackle already has big-time interest from Alabama, but Mel Tucker and the Spartans should have a nice advantage given Strayhorn’s legacy with MSU.

Take a look at Strayhorn below.

(Insert Player Name)’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

NA

NA

NA

NA

Rivals

NA

NA

NA

NA

Vitals

Hometown

Livonia, Michigan

Projected Position

Offensive Tackle

Height

6’4″

Weight

270 lbs

Class

2025

Recruitment

  • Offered on May 5th, 2022

Offers

  • Alabama

  • Michigan

  • Michigan State

  • Alabama A&M

  • Pitt

  • Syracuse

  • Tennessee

  • Tennessee State

  • Toledo

  • USC

Film

Hudl

Twitter

More!

