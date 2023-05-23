Michigan State football offers 2025 WR Lyrick Samuel out of Brooklyn
Michigan State football has been putting in a lot of work on the recruiting front lately under new Director of Recruiting Mark Diethorn. The latest offer from the Spartans will go out to Lyrick Samuel of Brooklyn, New York, who stands at an impressive 6-foot-4.
Lyrick Samuel’s Recruiting Profile
Vitals
Hometown
Brooklyn, New York
Projected Position
Wide Receiver
Height
6’4″
185 lbs
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on May 23, 2023
Offers
Syracuse
Film
After a great conversation with @CoachSalgado I am extremely blessed to receive my 3rd first division offer from @plaxicoburrrss alma mater Michigan State University #GOGreen @msu_football @Dannylandberg @KJSTROUD10 @coach_wheels1 @coachmouse1 @EHallFB pic.twitter.com/yspru72sNn
— Lyrick Samuel (@IamLyrickSamuel) May 23, 2023
