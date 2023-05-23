Michigan State football offers 2025 WR Lyrick Samuel out of Brooklyn

Michigan State football has been putting in a lot of work on the recruiting front lately under new Director of Recruiting Mark Diethorn. The latest offer from the Spartans will go out to Lyrick Samuel of Brooklyn, New York, who stands at an impressive 6-foot-4.

Lyrick Samuel’s Recruiting Profile

Vitals

Hometown Brooklyn, New York Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 6’4″ Weight 185 lbs Class 2025

Recruitment

Offered on May 23, 2023

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Offers

Film

Hudl

Twitter

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

Advertisement

More!

4-star Florida RB Anthony 'Scoota' Carrie to take official visit to MSU in June 4-star, top 10 RB Caden Durham to take official visit to Michigan State REPORT: Michigan State basketball set to host Butler as part of 2023 Gavitt Games

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire