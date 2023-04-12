Michigan State football offers 2025 WR Quincy Porter

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read

Michigan State football threw their hat in the ring for the recruitment of Quincy Porter this week, a 2025 recruit out of New Jersey who already has some impressive offers out for him.

You can learn more about Porter below:

Quincy Porter’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

NA

NA

NA

NA

Rivals

4

100

4

19

Vitals

Hometown

Oradell, New Jersey

Projected Position

Wide Receiver

Height

6’3″

Weight

190 lbs

Class

2025

Recruitment

  • Offered on April 11, 2023

Offers

  • Boston College

  • Georgia

  • Kentucky

  • Michigan

  • Michigan State

  • Minnesota

  • Notre Dame

  • Ohio State

  • Oregon

  • Penn State

  • Pitt

  • Rutgers

  • Syracuse

Film

Hudl

Twitter

