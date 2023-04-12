Michigan State football offers 2025 WR Quincy Porter

Michigan State football threw their hat in the ring for the recruitment of Quincy Porter this week, a 2025 recruit out of New Jersey who already has some impressive offers out for him.

You can learn more about Porter below:

Quincy Porter’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 NA NA NA NA Rivals 4 100 4 19

Vitals

Hometown Oradell, New Jersey Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 6’3″ Weight 190 lbs Class 2025

Recruitment

Offered on April 11, 2023

Offers

Boston College

Georgia

Kentucky

Michigan

Michigan State

Minnesota

Notre Dame

Ohio State

Oregon

Penn State

Pitt

Rutgers

Syracuse

Film

Hudl

Twitter

