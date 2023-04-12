Michigan State football offers 2025 WR Quincy Porter
Michigan State football threw their hat in the ring for the recruitment of Quincy Porter this week, a 2025 recruit out of New Jersey who already has some impressive offers out for him.
You can learn more about Porter below:
Quincy Porter’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
NA
NA
NA
NA
Rivals
4
100
4
19
Vitals
Hometown
Oradell, New Jersey
Projected Position
Wide Receiver
Height
6’3″
Weight
190 lbs
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on April 11, 2023
Offers
Boston College
Georgia
Kentucky
Michigan
Michigan State
Minnesota
Notre Dame
Ohio State
Oregon
Penn State
Pitt
Rutgers
Syracuse
Film
After a great Visit I am thankful to receive an offer from Michigan State University @CoachHawk_5 @SeanLevyMSU @Coach_mtucker @bccoachvito @MSU_Football pic.twitter.com/Jpe00FrFY1
— Quincy Porter (@QuincyPorter18) April 11, 2023
