Michigan state football offers 2025 4-star ATH Jordan Young
Michigan State football has gotten in the mix for the recruitment of one of the top athletes in the 2025 class, Jordan Young out of Monroe, North Carolina, who has interest from some huge programs around the country.
Jordan Young’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
26
2
1
Rivals
4
216
6
12
Vitals
Hometown
Monroe, NC
Projected Position
ATH
Height
6’0″
184 lbs
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on Aug. 13, 2023
Offers
Charlotte
Clemson
Duke
MSU
NC State
Notre Dame
Texas A&M
USC
Wake Forest
Film
Blessed to receive another D1 offer from Michigan State University 🟢⚪️!! #AG2G🙏🏾@Monroe_Redhawks @Jalen_Sowell @UCNCFootball @MSU_Football @CoachSalgado pic.twitter.com/b4IW2tOMEr
— Jordan Young (@Jordan_Young06) August 13, 2023
