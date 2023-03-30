Michigan State football offers 2025 TE Ryan Ghea

Michigan State has extended an offer to a tight end in the 2025 recruiting class. Ryan Ghea, a native Alpharetta, Georgia, has received an offer from Michigan State.

Ghea plays his high school football at Milton High School, the same school where current MSU tight end Jack Nickel played.

Along with MSU, Ghea has received offers from Auburn, Cincinnati, Colorado, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Missouri, NC State, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina, UCF, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

More!

Michigan State football's QB battle is heating up

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire