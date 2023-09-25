Michigan State football offers 2025 tight end Nizyi Davis

Despite the challenges facing Michigan State football at the moment, Harlon Barnett and crew are still doing their best to keep the wheels in motion in East Lansing, and are still hosting recruits on visits and hitting the recruiting trail.

Over the weekend, the Spartans hosted 2025 tight end Nizyi Davis on an unofficial visit, and the visit ended with him receiving an offer.

The Spartans join Cincinnati and Marshall as the two teams to have offered Davis thus far.

