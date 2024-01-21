Michigan State football offers 2025 4-star QB TJ Lateef

New Michigan State football coach Jonathan Smith is known for being a quarterbacks coach, and the Spartans are looking for their next big quarterback addition after successfully adding big transfer pick-ups like Aidan Chiles and Tommy Schuster.

On Saturday, the Spartans offered TJ Lateef, a 4-star quarterback in the 2025 recruiting class.

Lateef had already been offered by Smith when he was at Oregon State, and now Smith will look to bring that recruiting relationship with him to MSU.

Lateef is the No. 10 ranked quarterback by 247Sports and their No. 161 ranked player overall.

