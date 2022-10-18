Michigan State football offers 2025 wide receiver Kamren Flowers out of Ann Arbor Huron
Michigan State football continues to be committed to getting in early on the recruitment for some talented young players. That was certainly the case this weekend when they offered a scholarship to Kamren Flowers, a 2025 wide receiver out of Ann Arbor Huron High School.
Kamren Flowers’s Recruiting Profile
Vitals
Hometown
Ann Arbor, MI
Projected Position
Wide Receiver
Height
6’0″
Weight
160 lbs
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on Oct. 15, 2022
Film
After a great visit and a talk with @CoachHawk_5 I am very blessed to say that I have received an offer from Michigan State University💚🤍. pic.twitter.com/eWCLXCbMer
— Kamren Flowers (@FlowersKamren) October 16, 2022
