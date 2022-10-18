Michigan State football offers 2025 wide receiver Kamren Flowers out of Ann Arbor Huron

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read
Michigan State football offers 2025 wide receiver Kamren Flowers out of Ann Arbor Huron

Michigan State football continues to be committed to getting in early on the recruitment for some talented young players. That was certainly the case this weekend when they offered a scholarship to Kamren Flowers, a 2025 wide receiver out of Ann Arbor Huron High School.

Kamren Flowers’s Recruiting Profile

Vitals

Hometown

Ann Arbor, MI

Projected Position

Wide Receiver

Height

6’0″

Weight

160 lbs

Class

2025

Recruitment

  • Offered on Oct. 15, 2022

Film

Hudl

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire

