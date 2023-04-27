Michigan State football offers 2025 Tampa WR Santonyo “Kozy” Isaac

Michigan State has offered Santonyo ‘Kozy’ Isaac, a wide receiver in the 2025 recruiting class from Tampa, Florida. He attends Tampa Bay Tech High School. Isaac is a 4-star prospect according to On3’s Industry Rankings. Isaac holds significant offers from Georgia, Auburn, Penn State, Oregon, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Michigan among many more.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire