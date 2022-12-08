Breaking News:

Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts leaving Red Sox for $280M deal with Padres

Michigan State football offers 2025 4-star cornerback Devin Williams

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read

It’s crazy to think about, but we are officially starting to get into 2025 recruiting in a more regular way. On Wednesday, Michigan State football offered a top 100 player in the 2025 class, cornerback Devin Williams.

Devin Williams’ Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

98

10

8

Rivals

NA

NA

NA

NA

Vitals

Hometown

Buford, GA

Projected Position

Cornerback

Height

5’10”

Weight

155 lbs

Class

2025

Recruitment

  • Offered on Dec. 7, 2022

Offers

  • Georgia Tech

  • Michigan State

Twitter

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

More!

Couch: 3 quick takes on Michigan State's 67-58 win at Penn State

Michigan State football offers 2023 Wazzu QB commit

MSU P Bryce Baringer named to CBS Sports, 247Sports All-America team

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire

Recommended Stories