Michigan State football offers 2025 4-star cornerback Devin Williams
It’s crazy to think about, but we are officially starting to get into 2025 recruiting in a more regular way. On Wednesday, Michigan State football offered a top 100 player in the 2025 class, cornerback Devin Williams.
Devin Williams’ Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
98
10
8
Rivals
NA
NA
NA
NA
Vitals
Hometown
Buford, GA
Projected Position
Cornerback
Height
5’10”
Weight
155 lbs
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on Dec. 7, 2022
Offers
Georgia Tech
Michigan State
#AGTG!! I’m blessed and honored to receive a(n) offer from Michigan State University. @HarlonBarnett @dsnell31 @Coach_Davis22 @ChadSimmons_ @Mansell247 @RecruitGeorgia @BufordGAPrspcts pic.twitter.com/fdCiwFIZji
— Devin Williams (@DevinWilliams21) December 7, 2022
