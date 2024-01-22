Michigan State football re-offers 2025 legacy 3-star IOL Kaden Strayhorn

Back in 2022, Michigan State football first offered 2025 3-star interior offensive lineman Kaden Strayhorn. This weekend, the new Spartans’ coaching staff re-affirmed that commitment, re-offering Strayhorn on Sunday.

Strayhorn, the son of MSU football alum Jayson Strayhorn, currently plays for the lauded IMG Academy and is the No. 19 ranked IOL in the 2025 class by 247Sports and their No. 345 ranked player in the 2025 class overall.

After a great conversation with coach @FBCoachM I’m blessed to be re-offered by the new coaching staff @MSU_Football !#GoGreen 💚🤍 pic.twitter.com/uBA2M69PSJ — Kaden Strayhorn (@kaden_strayhorn) January 21, 2024

