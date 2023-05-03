Michigan State football offers 2025 4-star safety Faheem Delane
About an hour after their rival, Michigan, offered 2025 4-star safety Faheem Delane, Michigan State football also got in the mix for the recruitment of one of the top players in the 2025 recruiting class, as the Spartans offered Faheem Delane on Tuesday.
Delane put out a top-11 recently and it is thought that Alabama is in the lead for his recruitment, but there’s still plenty of time to change that. It does seem like new MSU Executive Director of Player Personnel and Recruiting Mark Diethorn has a history with Delane, as he had offered him back at Virginia Tech.
Faheem Delane’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
77
1
10
Rivals
4
41
4
1
Vitals
Hometown
Olney, Maryland
Projected Position
Safety
Height
Our Lady Good Counsel HS
182 lbs
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on May 2, 2023
Offers
Alabama
Charlotte
Maryland
Miami
Temple
Toledo
Texas A&M
USC
Virginia Tech
Film
Grateful to receive an offer from Michigan State University ! @CoachSalgado @adamgorney @CraigHaubert @SWiltfong247 pic.twitter.com/Jk9KoD3FKE
— Faheem Delane (@faheemdelane) May 2, 2023
