Michigan State football offers 2025 3-star running back Bud Coombs

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read

Michigan State football has a new Director of Recruiting, and it’ll be interesting to see what offers go out under the new guidance of Mark Diethorn. One of his first offers goes out to Bud Coombs, a 3-star running back out of Maryland. Not surprisingly, this is a player that Diethorn had offered at his last stop at Virginia Tech.

Bud Coombs’ Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

325

13

32

Rivals

3

NA

15

30

Vitals

Hometown

Hyattsville, Maryland

Projected Position

Running Back

Height

5’9″

Weight

175 lbs

Class

2025

Recruitment

  • Offered on May 2, 2023

Offers

Film

Hudl

Twitter

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

More!

REPORT: Former Michigan State football CB Ronald Williams II invited to San Francisco 49ers' rookie minicamp

Spartans offer 2025 Detroit Cass Tech PG Darius Acuff Jr.

MSU basketball makes top six list for 4-star, top 100 Ohio SG Jonathan Powell

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire