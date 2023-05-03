Michigan State football offers 2025 3-star running back Bud Coombs
Michigan State football has a new Director of Recruiting, and it’ll be interesting to see what offers go out under the new guidance of Mark Diethorn. One of his first offers goes out to Bud Coombs, a 3-star running back out of Maryland. Not surprisingly, this is a player that Diethorn had offered at his last stop at Virginia Tech.
Bud Coombs’ Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
325
13
32
Rivals
3
NA
15
30
Vitals
Hometown
Hyattsville, Maryland
Projected Position
Running Back
Height
5’9″
175 lbs
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on May 2, 2023
Offers
Maryland
Ole Miss
Virginia Tech
Film
Blessed to earn my 15th offer from Michigan State! #AGTG @CoachMcGregor @DMCoachbrown6 @Stags_Football @RivalsFriedman @MSU_Football pic.twitter.com/mJziPH3iAz
— Bud Coombs (@bud_coombs) May 2, 2023
