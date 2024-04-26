Michigan State football offers 2025 3-star ATH Luke Emmerich
In a week of busy transfer portal news, Michigan State football is also making a big push for their 2025 recruiting class. On Thursday, the Spartans offered 2025 ATH Luke Emmerich.
Luke Emmerich’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
NA
7
139
Rivals
NA
NA
NA
NA
Vitals
Hometown
Monticello, Minnesota
Projected Position
ATH
Height
6’2″
Weight
200 lbs
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on April 25, 2024
Offers
Air Force
Washington State
Film
After a great FaceTime call from @JoeS_Rossi and @Coach_Gordon20, I am extremely blessed to say I have received an offer from @MSU_Football !! Thank you for believing in me!@MikeDoc40 @AustinDArmond pic.twitter.com/rdds66RF1Y
— Luke Emmerich (@luke_emmerich29) April 25, 2024
Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.