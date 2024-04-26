Advertisement

Michigan State football offers 2025 3-star ATH Luke Emmerich

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read

In a week of busy transfer portal news, Michigan State football is also making a big push for their 2025 recruiting class. On Thursday, the Spartans offered 2025 ATH Luke Emmerich.

Luke Emmerich’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

NA

7

139

Rivals

NA

NA

NA

NA

Vitals

Hometown

Monticello, Minnesota

Projected Position

ATH

Height

6’2″

Weight

200 lbs

Class

2025

Recruitment

  • Offered on April 25, 2024

Offers

Film

Hudl

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire