Michigan State football offers 2025 3-star ATH Luke Emmerich

In a week of busy transfer portal news, Michigan State football is also making a big push for their 2025 recruiting class. On Thursday, the Spartans offered 2025 ATH Luke Emmerich.

Luke Emmerich’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 NA 7 139 Rivals NA NA NA NA

Vitals

Hometown Monticello, Minnesota Projected Position ATH Height 6’2″ Weight 200 lbs Class 2025

Recruitment

Offered on April 25, 2024

Offers

Film

Hudl

Twitter

After a great FaceTime call from @JoeS_Rossi and @Coach_Gordon20, I am extremely blessed to say I have received an offer from @MSU_Football !! Thank you for believing in me!@MikeDoc40 @AustinDArmond pic.twitter.com/rdds66RF1Y — Luke Emmerich (@luke_emmerich29) April 25, 2024

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire