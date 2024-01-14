Michigan State football offers 2025 4-star QB Matt Zollers

As a former (very good) college quarterback, we know that new MSU head coach Jonathan Smith has a penchant for quarterbacks. With an empty quarterback room and a few recruiting de-commitments, Jonathan Smith has been able to start his new quarterback room and recruiting board with a blank slate, so it’s no surprise that we’ve seen a deluge of news around that position since Smith took over.

The latest came on Saturday, when the Spartans offered 2025 4-star QB Matt Zollers.

Zollers is the No. 8 ranked QB by 247Sports and their No. 147 ranked player overall.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire