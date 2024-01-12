Michigan State football offers 2025 3-star wide receiver Giyahni Kontosis
It looks like Michigan State football is hitting the recruiting trail hard this week, with multiple offers going out on Thursday. One of those went out to 2025 3-star wide receiver Giyanhi Kontosis, the No. 12 ranked player in Maryland by 247Sports.
Kontosis is 6-foot, 191-pounds and goes to Rock Creek Christian Academy. His current offers are from:
Buffalo
Charlotte
Marshall
Maryland
MSU
Pitt
Syracuse
Toledo
After A Great Phone Call With @CoachHawk_5 I Am Blessed To Receive An Offer From Michigan State University! #GoSpartans @DreKates7 @RivalsFriedman @MohrRecruiting @ChadSimmons_ @BrianDohn247 pic.twitter.com/TFJJxGaERe
— Giyahni “Geo” Kontosis ✞ (@GiyahniK) January 12, 2024
Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.