Michigan State football offers 2025 3-star wide receiver Giyahni Kontosis

It looks like Michigan State football is hitting the recruiting trail hard this week, with multiple offers going out on Thursday. One of those went out to 2025 3-star wide receiver Giyanhi Kontosis, the No. 12 ranked player in Maryland by 247Sports.

Kontosis is 6-foot, 191-pounds and goes to Rock Creek Christian Academy. His current offers are from:

