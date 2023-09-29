Michigan State football offers 2025 Pennsylvania cornerback

Michigan State football cornerbacks coach Jim Salgado has sent out his latest offer to a member of the class of 2025, extending an offer to Antwan Black Jr.

Black attends Laurel Highland High School in Uniontown, PA. He is not yet ranked but holds offers from Penn State, Pitt and West Virginia, among others.

