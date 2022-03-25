Michigan State football offers 2025 California QB Michael Tollefson

Michigan State football is the latest power program to show interest in 2025 California quarterback prospect Michael Tollefson.

Tollefson announced on Thursday that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. Tollefson is from San Juan Capistrano, Calif., and is listed at 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds.

Michigan State is one of six schools to already extend a scholarship offer to Tollefson. He’s also received offers from Arizona, Florida State, Oregon, Nevada and San Jose State.

List

Best quotes from new Michigan State football CB Ameer Speed from spring practice

More Football!