Michigan State football offers 2024 New York defensive back

Cory Linsner
·1 min read

Michigan State has dipped into the north east region once again to offer a defensive back prospect. This time, the Spartans have gone into Batavia, New York, to offer Joe Smith III of Batavia High School.

Smith plays both wide receiver and defensive back, but the offer coming from Harlon Barnett appears to mean it is coming as a defensive back.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

More Recruiting!

2024 4-star OT Nathan Roy commits to Minnesota over MSU, UCLA

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire

Recommended Stories