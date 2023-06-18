Michigan State football offers 2024 New York defensive back

Michigan State has dipped into the north east region once again to offer a defensive back prospect. This time, the Spartans have gone into Batavia, New York, to offer Joe Smith III of Batavia High School.

Extremely blessed to a receive my 2nd Division1 football offer after a great conversation with coach @HarlonBarnett from Michigan state. Many more to come ⚪️🟢 go Spartans @MSU_Football @michiganstateu pic.twitter.com/QPRPWoAm7w — 𝐉𝐨𝐞 𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐈𝐈🌟 (@JoeSmithIII6) June 18, 2023

Smith plays both wide receiver and defensive back, but the offer coming from Harlon Barnett appears to mean it is coming as a defensive back.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

More Recruiting!

2024 4-star OT Nathan Roy commits to Minnesota over MSU, UCLA

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire