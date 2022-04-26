  • Oops!
Michigan State football offers 2024 4-star Texas RB Jeremy Payne

Robert Bondy
·1 min read
Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to one of the top running back prospects in the 2024 class.

Jeremy Payne announced on Monday that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. Payne hails from Missouri City, Texas, and plays for Hightower High.

Payne is listed as a four-star prospect by 247Sports, and ranks as the No. 12 running back in the class. He’s also listed as the No. 240 overall prospect in the class by the recruiting service.

Michigan State is the 13th school to extend an offer to Payne, according to 247Sports. The previous schools to offer Payne include Baylor, Houston, Indiana, Oklahoma, Oregon State, SMU, TCU, Texas A&M, UTSA, Grambling State, Incarnate Word and Texas Southern.

