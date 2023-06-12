Michigan State football offers 2024 DL Tyler Simmons

Michigan State has expanded its defensive line board once again, this time offering Tyler Simmons. Simmons is a native of Windermere, Florida, attending Windermere Prep High School. He is a 3-star prospect according to 247Sports.

Simmons has received additional power five offers from Indiana, Kansas, Miami, NC State, South Carolina, Stanford, Virginia and Northwestern, whom he has already taken an official visit to.

Look for MSU to get Simmons on campus for a visit soon.

