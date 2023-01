Michigan State football offers 2024 RB Christian Clark

Michigan State football running backs coach Effrem Reed has sent out an offer to 2024 running back Christian Clark. Clark is a Phoenix, Arizona, native attending Mountain Pointe High School.

Clark is not currently ranked in the recruiting rankings but holds power five offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Oregon, USC, Utah and Wisconsin.

