Michigan State football offers 2024 4-star California Edge Naki Tuakoi

Michigan State has extended a scholarship offer to an elite edge rusher from California.

Four-star edge rusher Naki Tuakoi announced on Wednesday that he has received an offer from the Spartans. Tuakoi hails from Oakland, Calif. and plays for Fremont Senior High.

Tuakoi is listed as the No. 23 edge rusher and No. 296 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2024 class. He’s also listed as the No. 26 player from California.

Michigan State is one of nearly 20 schools to offer Tuakoi. Other notable programs that have extended an offer to Tuakoi are Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Cal, Maryland, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Stanford, Tennessee, USC and Utah.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire