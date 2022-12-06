Michigan State football offers 2024 3-star WR Josiah Martin

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read

Mel Tucker continues to be unabashed about recruiting in SEC country, and that trend continues as the Spartans offered 2024 wide receiver Josiah Martin from Texas on Tuesday.

Josiah Martin’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

NA

72

68

Rivals

NA

NA

NA

NA

Vitals

Hometown

Denton, TX

Projected Position

Wide Receiver

Height

6’0″

Weight

170 lbs

Class

2024

Recruitment

  • Offered on Dec. 6, 2022

Offers

  • Baylor

  • California

  • Colorado

  • MSU

  • Ole Miss

  • Oregon

  • Penn State

  • Tennessee

  • Utah

  • Washington State

Film

Hudl

Twitter

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

More!

Michigan State football RB Jarek Broussard declares for 2023 NFL draft

MSU basketball drops out of latest USA TODAY Coaches, AP Top 25 polls

Michigan State football offers Texas A&M freshman transfer DL Tunmise Adeleye

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire

Recommended Stories