Michigan State football offers 2024 3-star WR Josiah Martin
Mel Tucker continues to be unabashed about recruiting in SEC country, and that trend continues as the Spartans offered 2024 wide receiver Josiah Martin from Texas on Tuesday.
Josiah Martin’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
NA
72
68
Rivals
NA
NA
NA
NA
Vitals
Hometown
Denton, TX
Projected Position
Wide Receiver
Height
6’0″
Weight
170 lbs
Class
2024
Recruitment
Offered on Dec. 6, 2022
Offers
Baylor
California
Colorado
MSU
Ole Miss
Oregon
Penn State
Tennessee
Utah
Washington State
Film
#AGTG Blessed to receive an offer from Michigan state University !! @MSU_Football @HarlonBarnett @ReedHeim @mike_gallegos16 @MikeRoach247 @BrandonHuffman @samspiegs pic.twitter.com/fSJJHdxffR
— Josiah Martin (@JosiahMartin_) December 6, 2022
