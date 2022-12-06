Michigan State football offers 2024 3-star WR Josiah Martin

Mel Tucker continues to be unabashed about recruiting in SEC country, and that trend continues as the Spartans offered 2024 wide receiver Josiah Martin from Texas on Tuesday.

Josiah Martin’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 NA 72 68 Rivals NA NA NA NA

Vitals

Hometown Denton, TX Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 6’0″ Weight 170 lbs Class 2024

Recruitment

Offered on Dec. 6, 2022

Offers

Baylor

California

Colorado

MSU

Ole Miss

Oregon

Penn State

Tennessee

Utah

Washington State

Film

Hudl

Twitter

