Michigan State football offers 2024 OG Eddy Pierre-Louis
Michigan State football continues to recruit and compete for top talent out of the south, this time offering 2024 offensive guard Eddy Pierre-Louis out of Tampa Catholic High School.
Check out more info on the big offensive lineman below.
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
250
47
23
Rivals
4
185
44
5
Vitals
Hometown
Tampa, Florida
Projected Position
Offensive Guard
Height
6’3″
Weight
320
Class
2024
Recruitment
Offered on May 5, 2022
Offers
Arkansas State
Auburn
Austin Peay
East Carolina
FIU
Florida
Florida A&M
Florida Atlantic
Florida State
Georgia
Georgia Tech
Houston
Kentucky
Indiana
Louisville
Marshall
Miami
Michigan
Michigan State
Minnesota
Mississippi State
Oregon
Penn State
Pitt
Syracuse
Tennessee
Texas A&M
Toledo
UCF
USC
USF
Virginia Tech
West Virginia
Western Kentucky
Film
Wow blessed to receive an offer from Michigan State University 🟢⚪️ #GoGreen @CoachCKap pic.twitter.com/GN48MDxt3m
— Eddy Pierre- Louis (@eddypierreloui5) May 5, 2022
