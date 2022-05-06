Michigan State football offers 2024 OG Eddy Pierre-Louis

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read
Michigan State football offers 2024 OG Eddy Pierre-Louis
In this article:
Michigan State football continues to recruit and compete for top talent out of the south, this time offering 2024 offensive guard Eddy Pierre-Louis out of Tampa Catholic High School.

Check out more info on the big offensive lineman below.

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

250

47

23

Rivals

4

185

44

5

Vitals

Hometown

Tampa, Florida

Projected Position

Offensive Guard

Height

6’3″

Weight

320

Class

2024

Recruitment

  • Offered on May 5, 2022

Offers

  • Arkansas State

  • Auburn

  • Austin Peay

  • East Carolina

  • FIU

  • Florida

  • Florida A&M

  • Florida Atlantic

  • Florida State

  • Georgia

  • Georgia Tech

  • Houston

  • Kentucky

  • Indiana

  • Louisville

  • Marshall

  • Miami

  • Michigan

  • Michigan State

  • Minnesota

  • Mississippi State

  • Oregon

  • Penn State

  • Pitt

  • Syracuse

  • Tennessee

  • Texas A&M

  • Toledo

  • UCF

  • USC

  • USF

  • Virginia Tech

  • West Virginia

  • Western Kentucky

Film

Hudl

Twitter

