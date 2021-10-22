Michigan State football offers 2024 4-star Jaydan Hardy

Michigan State coaches are out on the recruiting trail, visiting a lot of their top targets and discovering more along the way.

While in Texas, visiting top 2022 target Armani Winfield, Coach Tucker has extended an offer to one of the top players in the 2024 recruiting class and a teammate of Winfield in Jaydan Hardy.

Hardy is a four-star that is currently ranked as the No. 37 overall player in the 2024 recruiting class according to 247Sports.

Hardy is a very crafty player at safety and will be a huge boost to any defense that is able to add him.

