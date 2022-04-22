Michigan State football offers 2024 4-star LB Myles Graham

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to an elite linebacker prospect in the 2024 class.

Myles Graham of Atlanta announced on Thursday evening that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. Graham is a four-star linebacker in the 2024 class.

Graham ranks as the No. 9 linebacker and No. 144 overall prospect in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2024 class.

Michigan State joins a large list of schools that have shown interest in Graham. He now holds more than 30 scholarship offers, with Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Texas and Texas A&M showing interest by offering him.

