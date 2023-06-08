Michigan State football offers 2024 4-star DL Jordan Thomas

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read

With new Executive Director of Player Personnel Mark Diethorn in the fold, you can expect Michigan State football to make a run at a few new recruiting prospects now that Diethorn has reset their board. One of those players is Jordan Thomas, the No. 1 player in the state of New Jersey for 2024 and, coincidentally, a major target of MSU rival Michigan.

Jordan Thomas’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

96

1

16

Rivals

4

NA

2

13

Vitals

Hometown

Ramsey, New Jersey

Projected Position

Defensive Line

Height

6’5″

Weight

296 lbs

Class

2024

Recruitment

  • Offered on June 7, 2023

Offers

Film

Hudl

Twitter

