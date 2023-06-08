Michigan State football offers 2024 4-star DL Jordan Thomas
With new Executive Director of Player Personnel Mark Diethorn in the fold, you can expect Michigan State football to make a run at a few new recruiting prospects now that Diethorn has reset their board. One of those players is Jordan Thomas, the No. 1 player in the state of New Jersey for 2024 and, coincidentally, a major target of MSU rival Michigan.
Jordan Thomas’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
96
1
16
Rivals
4
NA
2
13
Vitals
Hometown
Ramsey, New Jersey
Projected Position
Defensive Line
Height
6’5″
296 lbs
Class
2024
Recruitment
Offered on June 7, 2023
Offers
Georgia
Michigan
Auburn
Florida
Miami
Michigan State
Notre Dame
Pitt
Syracuse
Temple
Texas A&M
Film
all glory to God!!! blessed to receive an offer from Michigan State! #gogreen 💚 @Coach_mtucker @CoachSalgado @bccoachvito @RivalsFriedman @247Sports @On3Recruits pic.twitter.com/jO3JCAro4t
— jordan thomas (@jordanthomas_21) June 7, 2023
