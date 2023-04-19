Michigan State football offers 2024 3-star ATH Marcellus Barnes Jr.
Something that was rumored when Michigan State football parted ways with general manager Saeed Khalif last month, was that he was too focused on top end talent without having a full board of quality 3-stars the program could also go after as the foundation of their recruiting classes.
On Wednesday, the Spartans offered a very strong, 3-star, versatile athlete in Marcellus Barnes Jr., the exact type of guy the Spartans will be wanting to add to flesh out their recruiting classes.
Marcellus Barnes Jr.’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
624
18
71
Rivals
NA
NA
NA
NA
Vitals
Hometown
Chattanooga, TN
Projected Position
ATH
Height
6’2″
170 lbs
Class
2024
Recruitment
Offered on April 19, 2023
Offers
Austin Peay
Baylor
Charlotte
Eastern Kentucky
Georgia
Liberty
MSU
Vanderbilt
Wake Forest
Film
Blessed to receive an offer from Michigan State University🙏🏽💚 #AGTG #SpartanNation @CoachSalgado @Coach_mtucker @MSU_Football @MSUFBRecruiting @cosimp4real @ChadSimmons_ @JeremyO_Johnson pic.twitter.com/dAXwrzjtHw
— Marcellus Barnes Jr (@marcellus_jr) April 19, 2023
