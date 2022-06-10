Michigan State football offers 2024 4-star Georgia WR Ny Carr

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to a top 100 overall prospect in the 2024 class.

Ny Carr of Moultrie, Ga. announced on Thursday that he’s received a scholarship from Michigan State. The Spartans are the 17th program to extend him an offer, joining the following fellow power five schools: Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, Iowa State, Kentucky, Miami (FL), Michigan, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee and USC.

Carr is ranked as the No. 14 wide receiver and No. 86 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2024 class. He’s also marked as the No. 16 player from Georgia.

Carr is listed at 6-foot-0 and 170 pounds, and plays for Colquitt County High.

