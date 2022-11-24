Michigan State football offers 2024 wide receiver Joshua Clarke

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read

Less than a week after Big Ten rival Wisconsin offered 2024 wide receiver and multi-positional athlete Joshua Clarke, Michigan State football followed suit, offer Clarke on Tuesday. Learn more about the rising 2024 athlete below.

Joshua Clarke’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

NA

NA

NA

NA

Rivals

3

NA

NA

NA

Vitals

Hometown

Alexandria, Virginia

Projected Position

Wide Receiver

Height

6’1″

Weight

170 lbs

Class

2024

Recruitment

  • Offered on Nov. 22, 2022

Offers

  • Virginia Tech

  • Air Force

  • Akron

  • Boston College

  • Brown

  • Buffalo

  • Campbell

  • Columbia

  • Delaware State

  • Grambling State

  • Howard

  • James Madison

  • Kent State

  • Marshall

  • Maryland

  • Massachusetts

  • MSU

  • Monmouth

  • Northwestern State

  • Penn

  • Toledo

  • Virginia

  • West Virginia

  • William & Mary

  • Wisconsin

Film

Hudl

Twitter

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

More!

Michigan State football offers 2024 3-star OT Marques Easley

Khary Crump's attorney Mike Nichols responds to felony charges

Michigan State interim President releases statement following charges in tunnel incident

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire

Recommended Stories