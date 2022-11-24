Michigan State football offers 2024 wide receiver Joshua Clarke
Less than a week after Big Ten rival Wisconsin offered 2024 wide receiver and multi-positional athlete Joshua Clarke, Michigan State football followed suit, offer Clarke on Tuesday. Learn more about the rising 2024 athlete below.
Joshua Clarke’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
NA
NA
NA
NA
Rivals
3
NA
NA
NA
Vitals
Hometown
Alexandria, Virginia
Projected Position
Wide Receiver
Height
6’1″
Weight
170 lbs
Class
2024
Recruitment
Offered on Nov. 22, 2022
Offers
Virginia Tech
Air Force
Akron
Boston College
Brown
Buffalo
Campbell
Columbia
Delaware State
Grambling State
Howard
James Madison
Kent State
Marshall
Maryland
Massachusetts
MSU
Monmouth
Northwestern State
Penn
Toledo
Virginia
West Virginia
William & Mary
Wisconsin
Film
Blessed to receive a offer from Michigan State @MSU_Football @Coach_mtucker @HarlonBarnett @mbqb1 #GoGreen 🟢⚪️ #BeUnrivaled #SparkDaFlint24 pic.twitter.com/MFN7YXYZMj
— Joshua Clarke (@jclarke1_) November 23, 2022
