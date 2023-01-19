Michigan State football offers 2024 4-star DL De’Myrion Johnson

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read

Michigan State football is once again set to go head-to-head with some of the monsters of the college football world, this time over 4-star defensive lineman De’Myrion Johnson, who is from the heart of SEC country in Louisiana.

De’Myrion Johnson’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

261

6

27

Rivals

NA

NA

NA

NA

Vitals

Hometown

New Iberia, LA

Projected Position

Defensive Lineman

Height

6’2″

Weight

275-pounds

Class

2024

Recruitment

  • Offered on Jan. 18, 2023

Offers

  • Alabama

  • Auburn

  • LSU

  • Memphis

  • Miami

  • Michigan State

  • Nebraska

  • Oklahoma State

  • Ole Miss

  • Oregon

  • Texas

  • Texas A&M

Film

Hudl

Twitter

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

More!

Michigan State football offers 2024 offensive tackle Eagan Boyer

Upset bid for Michigan State women's basketball comes up short in OT against No. 10 Iowa

Michigan State basketball vs. Rutgers tipoff: Matchup analysis and a prediction

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire

Recommended Stories