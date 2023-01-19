Michigan State football offers 2024 4-star DL De’Myrion Johnson
Michigan State football is once again set to go head-to-head with some of the monsters of the college football world, this time over 4-star defensive lineman De’Myrion Johnson, who is from the heart of SEC country in Louisiana.
De’Myrion Johnson’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
261
6
27
Rivals
NA
NA
NA
NA
Vitals
Hometown
New Iberia, LA
Projected Position
Defensive Lineman
Height
6’2″
Weight
275-pounds
Class
2024
Recruitment
Offered on Jan. 18, 2023
Offers
Alabama
Auburn
LSU
Memphis
Miami
Michigan State
Nebraska
Oklahoma State
Ole Miss
Oregon
Texas
Texas A&M
Film
#AGTG Blessed an Honored to receive an offer from Michigan State University ⚪️🟢 @CoachBTJordan @ryantoine @twalker337 @Allhood90 @skiezwamp @PublicSKOOL_Bun @samspiegs @JeritRoser @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/1qMYUKUNLk
— De’Myrion Johnson (@DemyrionJohnson) January 18, 2023
Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.
More!
Michigan State football offers 2024 offensive tackle Eagan Boyer
Upset bid for Michigan State women's basketball comes up short in OT against No. 10 Iowa
Michigan State basketball vs. Rutgers tipoff: Matchup analysis and a prediction