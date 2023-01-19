Michigan State football offers 2024 4-star DL De’Myrion Johnson

Michigan State football is once again set to go head-to-head with some of the monsters of the college football world, this time over 4-star defensive lineman De’Myrion Johnson, who is from the heart of SEC country in Louisiana.

De’Myrion Johnson’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 261 6 27 Rivals NA NA NA NA

Vitals

Hometown New Iberia, LA Projected Position Defensive Lineman Height 6’2″ Weight 275-pounds Class 2024

Recruitment

Offered on Jan. 18, 2023

Offers

Alabama

Auburn

LSU

Memphis

Miami

Michigan State

Nebraska

Oklahoma State

Ole Miss

Oregon

Texas

Texas A&M

Film

Hudl

Twitter

