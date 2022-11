Michigan State football offers 2024 3-star OT Marques Easley

Since arriving at Michigan State, Mel Tucker has shown an appetite for recruiting huge offensive tackles. It doesn’t seem like that trend is going to slow down or stop anytime soon, as the Spartans offered Marques Easley on Tuesday, a massive tackle out of Kankakee, Illinois.

Marques Easley’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 NA 8 17 Rivals NA NA NA NA

Vitals

Hometown Kankakee, Illinois Projected Position Offensive Tackle Height 6’7″ Weight 300 lbs Class 2024

Recruitment

Offered on Nov. 22, 2022

Offers

Boston College

Cincinnati

Kansas

MSU

Minnesota

Missouri

Nebraska

Vanderbilt

Film

Hudl

Twitter

