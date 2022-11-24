Michigan State football offers 2024 3-star OT Marques Easley

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read

Since arriving at Michigan State, Mel Tucker has shown an appetite for recruiting huge offensive tackles. It doesn’t seem like that trend is going to slow down or stop anytime soon, as the Spartans offered Marques Easley on Tuesday, a massive tackle out of Kankakee, Illinois.

Marques Easley’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

NA

8

17

Rivals

NA

NA

NA

NA

Vitals

Hometown

Kankakee, Illinois

Projected Position

Offensive Tackle

Height

6’7″

Weight

300 lbs

Class

2024

Recruitment

  • Offered on Nov. 22, 2022

Offers

  • Boston College

  • Cincinnati

  • Kansas

  • MSU

  • Minnesota

  • Missouri

  • Nebraska

  • Vanderbilt

Film

Hudl

Twitter

