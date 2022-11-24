Michigan State football offers 2024 3-star OT Marques Easley
Since arriving at Michigan State, Mel Tucker has shown an appetite for recruiting huge offensive tackles. It doesn’t seem like that trend is going to slow down or stop anytime soon, as the Spartans offered Marques Easley on Tuesday, a massive tackle out of Kankakee, Illinois.
Marques Easley’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
NA
8
17
Rivals
NA
NA
NA
NA
Vitals
Hometown
Kankakee, Illinois
Projected Position
Offensive Tackle
Height
6’7″
Weight
300 lbs
Class
2024
Recruitment
Offered on Nov. 22, 2022
Offers
Boston College
Cincinnati
Kansas
MSU
Minnesota
Missouri
Nebraska
Vanderbilt
Film
After a great conversation with @CoachCKap am blessed and grateful to announce that I have received a full ride scholarship offer from Michigan state university @CoachHartKHS @_CoachPowell @Kendrick_Crite @AllenTrieu @Rivals_Clint @adamgorney @Thomas46051046 @coolc815 pic.twitter.com/J3Yd8RbmeQ
— BIG EZ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@marqueseasley10) November 23, 2022
Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.
More!
Khary Crump's attorney Mike Nichols responds to felony charges
Michigan State interim President releases statement following charges in tunnel incident
Michigan State football DB Angelo Grose's attorney responds to charges