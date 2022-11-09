Michigan State football offers 2024 4-star CB Jon Mitchell

Mel Tucker has continued to recruit in the south during his tenure, and that was the case again on Tuesday when Michigan State football offered 2024 4-star cornerback Jon Mithcell out of Jacksonville, Florida.

Jon Mitchell’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 339 51 35 Rivals 3 NA 67 42

Vitals

Hometown Jacksonville, Florida Projected Position Cornerback Height 6’0″ Weight 160 lbs Class 2024

Recruitment

Offered on Nov. 7, 2022

Offers

Arkansas State

FIU

Florida Atlantic

Georgia Tech

Iowa State

Kansas

Maryland

Michigan State

Northwestern

Penn State

Rutgers

UAB

Vanderbilt

Film

Hudl

Twitter

