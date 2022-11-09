Michigan State football offers 2024 4-star CB Jon Mitchell

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read

Mel Tucker has continued to recruit in the south during his tenure, and that was the case again on Tuesday when Michigan State football offered 2024 4-star cornerback Jon Mithcell out of Jacksonville, Florida.

Jon Mitchell’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

339

51

35

Rivals

3

NA

67

42

Vitals

Hometown

Jacksonville, Florida

Projected Position

Cornerback

Height

6’0″

Weight

160 lbs

Class

2024

Recruitment

  • Offered on Nov. 7, 2022

Offers

  • Arkansas State

  • FIU

  • Florida Atlantic

  • Georgia Tech

  • Iowa State

  • Kansas

  • Maryland

  • Michigan State

  • Northwestern

  • Penn State

  • Rutgers

  • UAB

  • Vanderbilt

Film

Hudl

Twitter

