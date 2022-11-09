Michigan State football offers 2024 4-star CB Jon Mitchell
Mel Tucker has continued to recruit in the south during his tenure, and that was the case again on Tuesday when Michigan State football offered 2024 4-star cornerback Jon Mithcell out of Jacksonville, Florida.
Jon Mitchell’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
339
51
35
Rivals
3
NA
67
42
Vitals
Hometown
Jacksonville, Florida
Projected Position
Cornerback
Height
6’0″
Weight
160 lbs
Class
2024
Recruitment
Offered on Nov. 7, 2022
Offers
Arkansas State
FIU
Florida Atlantic
Georgia Tech
Iowa State
Kansas
Maryland
Michigan State
Northwestern
Penn State
Rutgers
UAB
Vanderbilt
Film
#AGTG Michigan State Offered † @CoachDuHart @MSU_Football @Mandarin_HS_FB @Andrew_Ivins @ChadSimmons_ @adamgorney @RWrightRivals pic.twitter.com/zPIq9CQs3v
— Jon Mitchell✌🏾 (@LM5jon) November 8, 2022
Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.
More!
Michigan State football extends PWO offer to Hudsonville 2-star WR Eli Vanderveen
Michigan State football legend Lorenzo White to be inducted into Rose Bowl Hall of Fame
MSU football listed in top 10 of 2024 5-star Edge Eddrick Houston