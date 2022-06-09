Michigan State football offers 2024 4-star DT Justin Scott

In a week where Michigan State football was able to land multiple 4-star commits for their 2023 recruiting class, they also offered a 4-star from the 2024 in defensive lineman Justin Scott out of Chicago, Illinois.

Justin Scott’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

38

1

4

Rivals

4

34

1

3

Vitals

Hometown

Chicago, Illinois

Projected Position

Defensive Tackle

Height

6’5″

Weight

210

Class

2024

Recruitment

  • Offered on June 8, 2022

Offers

  • Bowling Green

  • Cincinnati

  • Illinois

  • Iowa State

  • Michigan

  • Michigan State

  • Minnesota

  • Missouri

  • Nebraska

  • Notre Dame

  • Rutgers

  • Syracuse

  • Tennessee

  • USC

  • Western Michigan

  • Wisconsin

Film

Hudl

Twitter

