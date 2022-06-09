Michigan State football offers 2024 4-star DT Justin Scott
In a week where Michigan State football was able to land multiple 4-star commits for their 2023 recruiting class, they also offered a 4-star from the 2024 in defensive lineman Justin Scott out of Chicago, Illinois.
Justin Scott’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
38
1
4
Rivals
4
34
1
3
Vitals
Hometown
Chicago, Illinois
Projected Position
Defensive Tackle
Height
6’5″
Weight
210
Class
2024
Recruitment
Offered on June 8, 2022
Offers
Bowling Green
Cincinnati
Illinois
Iowa State
Michigan
Michigan State
Minnesota
Missouri
Nebraska
Notre Dame
Rutgers
Syracuse
Tennessee
USC
Western Michigan
Wisconsin
Film
#AG2G beyond grateful to receive my 20th Division 1 offer from Michigan State!🟢⚪️ #GoSpartans @Rivals_Clint @EDGYTIM @IgnatiusFB @CoachMmiller15 @ChadSimmons_ @Coach_MColeman @AllenTrieu pic.twitter.com/Pp9rZmPWem
— Justin Scott (@juustinscott) June 8, 2022
