Michigan State football offers 2024 4-star ATH Emmett Mosley, Notre Dame legacy

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read

Being a legacy can sometimes be a huge factor in recruiting, but having a family member that went to a school doesn’t always mean that team will land their commitment. That will be something to keep in mind as Michigan State football pursues Emmett Mosley, a 2024 4-star recruiting prospect whose parents both played at Notre Dame (father Emmett played football and mother Cindy was a star soccer player).

Emmett Mosley’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

162

16

24

Rivals

4

219

22

32

Vitals

Hometown

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA

Projected Position

ATH

Height

6’0″

Weight

175 lbs

Class

2024

Recruitment

  • Offered on Oct. 10, 2022

  • visit

Offers

  • Alabama

  • Arizona

  • Arizona State

  • Colorado

  • Georgia

  • Iowa

  • LSU

  • MSU

  • Notre Dame

  • PEnn STate

  • Texas

  • Texas A&M

  • UCLA

  • USC

  • Utah

Film

Hudl

Twitter

More!

Michigan State football offers 2023 3-star ATH Cameron Wallace

Michigan State football loses commitment from 4-star OL

Elite 4-star PF Aiden Sherrell to visit Michigan State this weekend

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

More!

Michigan State football offers 2024 4-star ATH Emmett Mosley, Notre Dame legacy

Michigan State football offers 2023 3-star ATH Cameron Wallace

Michigan State football loses commitment from 4-star OL

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire

Recommended Stories