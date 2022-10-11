Michigan State football offers 2024 4-star ATH Emmett Mosley, Notre Dame legacy
Being a legacy can sometimes be a huge factor in recruiting, but having a family member that went to a school doesn’t always mean that team will land their commitment. That will be something to keep in mind as Michigan State football pursues Emmett Mosley, a 2024 4-star recruiting prospect whose parents both played at Notre Dame (father Emmett played football and mother Cindy was a star soccer player).
Emmett Mosley’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
162
16
24
Rivals
4
219
22
32
Vitals
Hometown
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
Projected Position
ATH
Height
6’0″
Weight
175 lbs
Class
2024
Recruitment
Offered on Oct. 10, 2022
visit
Offers
Alabama
Arizona
Arizona State
Colorado
Georgia
Iowa
LSU
MSU
Notre Dame
PEnn STate
Texas
Texas A&M
UCLA
USC
Utah
Film
Blessed to receive an offer from Michigan State! #AGTG @CoachHawk_5 #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/njAke12Cjx
— Emmett Mosley (@EmmettMosley6) October 10, 2022
More!
Michigan State football offers 2023 3-star ATH Cameron Wallace
Michigan State football loses commitment from 4-star OL
Elite 4-star PF Aiden Sherrell to visit Michigan State this weekend
Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.
More!
Michigan State football offers 2024 4-star ATH Emmett Mosley, Notre Dame legacy
Michigan State football offers 2023 3-star ATH Cameron Wallace
Michigan State football loses commitment from 4-star OL