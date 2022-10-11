Michigan State football offers 2024 4-star ATH Emmett Mosley, Notre Dame legacy

SNY

New York Jets CB DJ Reed spoke to the media on Monday following an impressive 40-17 drubbing of the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. New York knocked Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater out of the game and into concussion protocol, just one week after Miami lost Tua Tagovailoa to a similar injury. New York took advantage of rookie QB Skylar Thompson, holding Miami to just a field goal in the second half, while scoring 21 fourth quarter points. Reed says he is very happy with the defensive improvement from the Jets as a whole, but there is still room for even more improvement.