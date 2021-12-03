Michigan State football offers 2024 offensive tackle Web Davidson
It can never hurt to be the first school in on a young prospect. That’s the tactic that Michigan State football will take with Web Davidson, a 2024 offensive tackle from Tattnall Square Academy in Macon, Georgia.
Davidson is a 6-foot-5, 265 pound tackle who is currently unranked. The Spartans are the first school to offer him. This has been a trend for MSU since Tucker came to down, where they often offer players way ahead of other schools.
