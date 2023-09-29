Michigan State football offers 2024 DL Lugard Edokpayi

Offers in the 2024 recruiting class this fall were going to be significant, meaning the Spartans were looking to add members to their current recruiting class. That was before turmoil with the Spartans coaching staff threw recruiting for a loop, but it is still notable to notice when a 2024 prospect gets an offer.

The notable 2024 offer has gone out to Lugard Edokpayi, a 3-star EDGE from District Heights, Maryland, attending Bishop McNamara High School. He is a 3-star prospect holding power five offers from 12 schools.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan State news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire