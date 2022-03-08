Michigan State football offers 2024 QB A.J. Surace of Trenton, N.J.

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to 2024 quarterback A.J. Surace of Trenton, N.J.

Surace — who is the son of Princeton football head coach Bob Surace — announced the scholarship offer from the Spartans on Twitter on Monday. Michigan State was the first school to extend him an offer based on his tweet.

Surace is yet to be ranked on 247Sports, and is listed at 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds.

After a great conversation with @JayJohnsonFB I’m exited to have received my first offer from Michigan State University @Tonyrazz03 pic.twitter.com/bUKtmFtcFI — AJ Surace (@aj_surace12) March 7, 2022

