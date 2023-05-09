Michigan State football offers 2024 QB Miles O’Neill

Michigan State quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Jay Johnson has found his latest quarterback prospect. The Spartan OC has sent an offer to Miles O’Neill, a quarterback from Princeton, New Jersey.

O’Neill stands at 6-foot-5, weighing 220 pounds and is a pure gunslinger for the Hun School in New Jersey. He is not currently ranked by any of the recruiting services.

Along with MSU, O’Neill has received offers from UConn, Temple and Virginia.

