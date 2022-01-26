Michigan State football offers 2024 elite 4-star WR Ryan Wingo
Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to one of the top prospects in the 2024 class.
Ryan Wingo — a four-star wide receiver from St. Louis — announced on Twitter on Tuesday that the Spartans have handed him an offer. He is ranked as the No. 2 wide receiver and No. 6 overall prospect in the 2024 class by 247Sports.
With his latest offer from Michigan State, Wingo now has received scholarships from 17 schools. That list includes some of the biggest programs in the country, including Florida, Iowa, Notre Dame, Nebraska, Oregon, Ole Miss and Texas.
Blessed to receive an offer from Michigan State University @CoachAdamCruz1 @SLUHfootball @MSU_Football @AllenTrieu @CoachHawk_5 pic.twitter.com/m6QS9TFkzB
— Ryan Wingo (@_Ryanwingo1) January 25, 2022
