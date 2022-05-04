Michigan State football ‘re-offers’ 2024 5-star Georgia DL T.A. Cunningham

Michigan State football has re-offered one of the top recruits in the 2024 class — defensive lineman T.A. Cunningham of Alpharetta, Ga.

Cunningham announced the recruiting news via Twitter on Tuesday. Michigan State originally offered Cunningham last August.

Cunningham is a five-star prospect and ranked as the No. 1 defensive lineman in the 2024 class. He’s also listed as the No. 6 overall prospect and top player from Georgia.

Michigan State is one of nearly 60 schools to already offer Cunningham, including all of the country’s top programs. Cunningham is currently projected on 247Sports to end up in Norman, Okla. as a Sooner.