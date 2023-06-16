Michigan State football offers 2024 DL Marcus Downs
Michigan State is continuing to expand their 2024 recruiting board, and this time on the defensive line. The Spartans extended an offer to defensive lineman Marcus Downs. Downs is a Greer, South Carolina, native attending Riverside High School. According to 247Sports and On3, Downs is a high 3-star prospect.
Downs holds notable offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Cincinnati, Duke, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, LSU, Miami, Tennessee and Virginia Tech.
#AGTG ✞ Extremely blessed to receive an offer from Michigan State University! @Coach_Diron @SeanLevyMSU @MattRochester50 @DLInstructor91 @adamgorney @RivalsFriedman @MohrRecruiting @ChadSimmons_ @DAWGHZERECRUITS pic.twitter.com/QcbyoeL34a
— Marcus Downs (@MarcusDowns8) June 15, 2023
Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.
More Recruiting!
MSU basketball reportedly contacts 5-star PF Koa Peat on first day of direct contact period